BBC Reviews Children’s Commissioning Practices Following Period Of Sweeping Change

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is reviewing its commissioning practices in its Children’s & Education department following a two-year period of sweeping change.

Ordered by BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore’s department, Deadline understands an audit took place late last month and its findings are due back shortly.

The terms of the audit are wide-ranging and include whether commissioning decisions are being made that adhere to BBC public service values and examines the relationship between Patricia Hidalgo’s department and the new BBC Studio’s Kids & Family division, which used to be an in-house producer but was subsumed by commercial outfit BBC Studios earlier this year and can now make shows for other networks.

The BBC insisted that the audit is a “routine review” but several sources from both within and outside the department described it as “out of the ordinary,” with some who have worked there for many years saying they’ve never known it to happen. While the audit is internal, Deadline understands some external auditors have been involved with the process.

“The BBC conducts a number of audits every year across different areas including commissioning to ensure they are operating as effectively and clearly as possible,” said a BBC spokesman. “The BBC internal audit team are working with BBC Children’s on a routine review.”

Nuanced situation

Sources raised concerns to Deadline that the department is eschewing less commercial kids genres such as live action and factual entertainment for more sellable genres including animation and drama, for example the Christopher Eccleston-starring Dodger (pictured).

The situation is nuanced and others backed Hidalgo’s approach to creating local content that can be sold abroad.

Former Turner EMEA Kids chief Hidalgo joined two years ago and has frequently stressed a desire to supercharge the department’s animation offering, tripling spend and launching an Ignite initiative to discover a UK equivalent of The Simpsons, which she has previously described as “about roast beef instead of turkey.”

Patricia Hidalgo BBC

Speaking to Deadline before last month’s Mip Junior, Hidalgo said the commercial strategy is the best way to safeguard kids programing, adding that forging formats that can travel allows her to “put more money back into [local] content.” At Mip Junior, she helped assemble a meeting of children’s chiefs from broadcasters across the world to discuss major challenges and forge co-production alliances.

The department has undergone other major changes since Hidalgo’s arrival as the entire BBC targets big savings.

The unit responsible for delivering short-form content and operating the children’s websites was restructured with several roles closed, while high-profile execs and commissioners including Helen Bullough, Hugh Lawton and Michael Towner have left. Older-skewing linear channel CBBC is set to close as part of the cuts.