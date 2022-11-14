BBC And A24 Adapting Booker Prize Winner ‘Shuggie Bain’ As TV Series

The BBC and A24 are teaming for an adaptation of Douglas Stuart’s 2020 Booker Prize-winning novel Snuggie Bain.

A24 will produce the series for BBC One, with the project marking Stuart’s first television series.

Deadline first revealed revealed news of the series back in December 2020, at which point Scott Free Productions was involved and director Stephen Daldry was in discussions to board the project.

Set during the 1980s, Shuggie Bain is based around a mother-son relationship in working class Glasgow. The titular Shuggie’s mother Agnes believes herself to be a star but finds increasing solace in drink and drains away the family’s weekly benefits, but Shuggie, an effeminate boy who struggles to fit in, sees her as his guiding light and cares for her as she battles with alcoholism.

It’s based on Stuart’s own childhood in Thatcher-era Glasgow. “I am deeply grateful to the BBC and A24 for their belief in Shuggie Bain,” he said. “I’m thrilled to bring the Bain family to the screen and the opportunity to expand on my novel and to bring new threads to the story, exploring hardships and struggles as well as the compassion, humour, and resilience that is so central to the Scottish spirit.”

Gaynor Holmes, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, added: “Shuggie Bain is an extraordinary novel, with all the makings of extraordinary television. It’s a real honour to be working with the immensely talented Douglas Stuart to bring his vision to the BBC.”

The novel was an international bestseller, sold in 39 countries.

Douglas is writing, A24 execs executive producing alongside Holmes for the BBC. A24 also has international sales rights.

Filming will take place in Scotland and further details will be announced in due course.