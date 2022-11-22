‘Back In The Groove’: Hulu Drops Trailer For Dating Show Hosted By Taye Diggs

Hulu is offering a first look at its new dating show hosted by Taye Diggs.

Back in the Groove will follow three women in their 40s, stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, who will check into The Groove Hotel, a resort on an island of the Dominican Republic. The goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age.

The special four-night premiere event kicks off Monday, December 5 with two episodes, on Hulu. Two all-new episodes will be available to stream daily through Thursday, December 8.

The show marks the first unscripted Hulu Original series under the Walt Disney Television Alternative Banner. There will be eight episodes.

The three women are Sparkle, a 43-year-old from Atlanta; Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami, and Brooke, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, Shannon Stoeke and Diggs. Back in the Groove is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights Ltd.