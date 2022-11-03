Avantika To Headline ‘A Crown Of Wishes’ Fantasy Series In Works At Disney Branded TV For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Branded Television is developing A Crown of Wishes, a live-action YA series based on the second book in Roshani Chokshi’s bestselling Star-Touched Queen duology. Avantika (Spin, Senior Year) is attached to star and executive produce the project for Disney+. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

A Crown of Wishes is a fantasy series rooted in Hindu mythology. The novel centers on Princess Gauri (Avantika), who is imprisoned after a failed siege against her malevolent brother, the King of Bharata. When Gauri is exiled from her kingdom, she reluctantly teams up with Vikram, an untrustworthy prince from a rival neighboring land, to enter the Tournament of Wishes. One wish will be granted to the winner, and though Princess Gauri and Prince Vikram have differing agendas, they will be forced into an uneasy alliance—and unexpected romance—while saving both their kingdoms.

Zanne Devine (Easy A, I, Tonya, Spin, The Grizzlies) of Montana North Media will executive produce alongside Avantika. Raj Raghavan of ColorCreative will be a co-executive producer. Jessica Sonnefeld Jolles of Montana North co-produces.

Avantika most recently was seen opposite Rebel Wilson in Senior Year, and also starred as Rhea Kumar in the Disney Channel movie Spin, the network’s first original with an Indian American lead. Her previous credits include a recurring role in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President from executive producer Gina Rodriguez, and the Netflix feature Moxie directed by Amy Poehler. Next up, Avantika will be seen on the big screen alongside Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden and Adain Bradley in Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment’s Horrorscope.

She is repped by Greene Talent, ColorCreative, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.