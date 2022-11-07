Austin Film Festival 2022 Winners Of Jury, Audience & Picture Awards

The Austin Film Festival (AFF) has announced the 2022 Film Competition Jury and Audience Award winners alongside the Screenplay Competition winners. In the festival, writers are recognized for their contribution to film, television, theatre and new media. The competitions received over 5,000 film submissions and over 10,000 script submissions.

FILM JURY AWARDS

Narrative Feature: Welcome, Violeta!, written by Fernando Fraiha & Inés Bortagaray, directed by Fernando Fraiha

Documentary Feature: With this Light, directed by Nicole Bernardi-Reis & Laura Bermúdez

Comedy Vanguard Feature: The Library Boys, written/directed by Zane Borg

Dark Matters Feature: The Domestic, written/directed by Brad Katzen

Narrative Short: One for Sorrow, Two for Joy, written/directed by Ana Yang

Student Short: Sammy, Without Strings, written by Will Henderson, III & Ralph Parker, III, directed by Ralph Parker, III

Documentary Short: Gina, directed by Kathryn Prescott

Animated Short: Rosemary A.D. (After Dad), directed by Ethan Barrett

Produced Digital Series: Serjan Bratan, written by Alisher Utev & Sergei Litovchenko, directed by Alisher Utev

Enderby Entertainment Filmmaking Fellowship Award: Charette, written/directed by Sara Pinar Onder

Ghetto Film School Fellowship Award: Lose It, written/directed by AJ Taylor

Texas Short Filmmaker Award presented by Austin Movie Gear: Don’t You Go Nowhere, written/directed by Bryan Poyser

Blackmagic Collective Emerging Filmmakers Fellowship Award: Half, written/directed by Jacob Roberts

Film Jury winners were selected by jurors including Roy Lee (Barbarian, It, The Ring), Jameel Saleem (Bob’s Burgers, South Park, Disenchantment), Missy Laney (Director of Development, Adult Swim), and Tierney Branda (Senior VP of Physical Production, MGM).

The audience was able to cast their votes for the Audience Awards after each of the screenings.

FILM AUDIENCE AWARDS

Marquee Film: Sam & Kate, written/directed by Darren Le Gallo

Narrative Feature: Salma’s Home, written/directed by Hanadi Elyan

Documentary Feature: Song of the Cicada, written by Robert Weiss, directed by Aaron & Robert Weiss

Dark Matters Feature: Follow Her, written by Dani Barker, directed by Sylvia Caminer

Comedy Feature: Dance Dads, written by Brock Harris & Jared Bonner, directed by Brock Harris

Texas Independent Feature: Beauty Of A Blank Space, written by Ryan Love & Laurel Toupal, directed by Ryan Love

Narrative Short: The Red Suitcase, written by Guillaume Levil & Cyrus Neshvad, directed by Cyrus Neshvad

Documentary Short: Free To Care, directed by Chris Temple & Owen Dubeck

Animated Short: Rosemary A.D. (After Dad), directed by Ethan Barrett

Produced Digital Series: TIE Days Jobs, written by Stevie Wain, Directed by Stevie Wain & Auri Jackson and Mt. Mystic Rangers, written by Jeremiah Dunlap & Cory Quintard, directed by Jeremiah Dunlap

The winners of the Script Competition were selected Jim Hart (Hook, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Contact), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Tripper Clancy (Stuber, I Am Not Okay With This, Die Hart), & Kelly Edwards (Living Single, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Clueless, Two Guys and a Girl).

SCREENPLAY AWARDS

Drama Feature Screenplay Award presented by The Writers Guild of America, East: The Fuck-It List by Nick Gambino

Drama Teleplay Pilot Award: Wayward by Christopher Cramer

Drama Teleplay Spec Award: The Crown: “Last Looks” by Claire Winters

Comedy Feature Screenplay Award: Sense & Sensibility by Sal Neslusan

Comedy Teleplay Pilot Award: Untethered by Charlie Frazier & Chris Frazier

Comedy Teleplay Spec Award: Curb Your Enthusiasm: “JEFFREY” by Clayton Jordan

Digital Series Award: Walk Into a Bar by Cassandra Rose

Fiction Podcast Award presented by Voyage Media: Celeritas by Alexander Adell

Short Screenplay Award: Slayfest by Mark Renshaw

Playwriting Award: Talk of the Town by Mike Bencivenga

Horror Screenplay Award: The Psycho Killers Guide to Love by JP LeRoux

Sci-Fi Screenplay Award: Paschar by Jennifer Burns

Rooster Teeth Fellowship Awards, BIPOC category: Momentous by Ana Maria Defillo

Rooster Teeth Fellowship Awards, Women & Animation category: Allegra Sparkle’s Guide to the Great Composers (You Might Not Have Heard Of) by Lillie Gardner

Warner Brothers Pilot Award: Tin Can Alley by Thomas Schoch

Enderby Entertainment Award: Three Faces of Hunger and Thirst by HF Crum

AMC One-Hour Pilot Award: Souvenir, Alaska by Mac Smullen

Josephson Entertainment Screenwriting Fellowship: Untethered by Charlie Frazier & Chris Frazier and The Gold Fish by Barbara Ward Thall

The Austin Film Festival ran from October 27 to November 3, 2022 offering Film Festival and Writers Conference programming in-person at various venues around Austin. Next year’s Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference will be held from October 26 to November 2, 2023. For more information about the Austin Film Festival and its programming, please visit http://www.austinfilmfestival.com.