Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Marvel Series For Disney+

Aubrey Plaza, who is currently starring in Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus, has been tapped for a role opposite Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff series for Disney+.

Details about Plaza’s role are being kept under wraps, but she is believed to be playing a villain opposite Hahn and Locke. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

Hahn is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha in the series. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision.

Hahn’s Agatha Harkness appeared in Disney+’s WandaVision, from series creator Jac Schaeffer. WandaVision centered on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Agatha, who won viewers over with her “Agatha All Along” number, is a witch from Salem and fan-favorite breakout character.

Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to drop on Disney+ next year.

Plaza earned a Gotham nomination for her recent film Emily the Criminal. She is currently in production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megapolis. She is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and attorney Ira Schreck.