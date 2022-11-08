Sharon Horgan’s ‘Bad Sisters’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed Bad Sisters, the dark comedy murder-mystery series from Sharon Horgan, for a second season.

The black comedy-drama, from Horgan’s Merman Television and Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature, follows the tight-knit Garvey sisters, who all find themselves under investigation from life insurers when their brother-in-law is found dead.

RELATED: Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

“If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him, I’d have said, ‘Yeah, that sounds about right,’” said Horgan. “The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Horgan — known for shows such as Catastrophe, Divorce and Motherland — stars alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters, with Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn rounding out an ensemble cast.

Horgan executive produces and writes alongside Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who adapted it from the Belgian series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard also write. Further exec producers are Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol for Caviar Films, and Dearbhla Walsh.

The Bad Sisters renewal is one of several returning scripted series on Apple TV+’s slate, along with Trying, Physical, Slow Horses, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Pachinko, Swagger, Schmigadoon! and Severance. Deadline recently broke the news it has ordered Still Up, a British comedy series about insomniacs starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts.