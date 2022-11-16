Apple Kicks Off Major League Soccer Plans With Pricing & Launch Details

Apple has unveiled more plans for its launch of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The streamer has revealed the pricing and launch details of its new MLS Season Pass after it landed the rights to the league earlier this summer.

It marks one of the biggest sports streaming deals at a reported cost of $2.5B and comes as Apple ramps up its sporting interest with rights to certain MLB baseball games.

The MLS Season Pass will offer subscribers every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and cup competition with no blackouts. It will launch on February 1 at a cost of $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season or $12.99 per month and $79 per season for Apple TV+ subscribers.

The games will be available in 100 countries and regions.

Games featuring the likes of recent winners LAFC will be available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles and online, although they are not thought to be broadcast in 4K. Production details were not offered.

An Apple TV patch will be adorned on the sleeves of the shirts of all 29 clubs, as first revealed this morning by 2023 expansion club St. Louis City SC

“There isn’t a more perfect time to introduce MLS Season Pass, coming off the heels of the most dramatic MLS Cup in history and with MLS as the fastest-growing soccer league in the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We’re counting down the days to February 2023 when fans everywhere can enjoy MLS Season Pass on billions of devices — all with no blackouts.”

“We could not be more excited to bring our fans MLS Season Pass, a new home for all MLS matches and a wide variety of league and club content they can’t get anywhere else,” added Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner. “We have the most engaged and passionate fans in sports, and now they’ll have every match everywhere with MLS Season Pass.”