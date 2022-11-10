Anthony Mackie Post-Apocalyptic Creature Feature ‘Elevation’ Pre-Sells Out Of AFM To 25+ Territories Including France, Germany, UK, Spain, Lat Am, Korea & Australia

EXCLUSIVE: Creature feature Elevation, starring Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) and Maddie Hasson (Malignant), has pre-sold out of the AFM to 25+ markets for Mossbank.

Currently filming in Colorado, the George Nolfi-directed post-apocalyptic action-thriller from A Quiet Place producer Brad Fuller follows a single father and two women who must venture from the safety of their home to face monstrous creatures in order to save the life of a child.

Deals have been closed with Signature for the UK, Ireland, Australia and NZ, Metropolitan for France, IDC for Latin America, VVS Films for Canada, Tripictures and DeaPlaneta for Spain, Mis. Label for Scandinavia, The Searchers for Benelux and Seven.One for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Prorom and Kino Swiat have taken Eastern Europe and Poland, Phars bought Middle East, Empire took South Africa, Encore has for Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, First Run has Korea, Moviecloud acquired Taiwan, Sahamongkol took Thailand, Pioneer for Philippines, Pris for Portugal, Odeon for Greece and Cyprus, BG for Turkey and Top Film for Ukraine, CIS and Baltics.

John Glenn and writing duo Kenny Ryan and Jacob Roman are penning the script. Fuller produces with Mackie, Glenn (Allegiance), Lyrical Media founder Alex Black (Bruiser), Jeremy Kipp Walker (The Big Sick), Joel Vierte (The Adjustment Bureau), and Nolfi (Banker). Lyrical will finance the pic. Jon Rosenberg, Alex Ginno of Fuller Media and Natalie Sellers of Lyrical serve as executive producers alongside Jason Spire from Inspire Entertainment.

Mossbank’s Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall said: “We’re extremely grateful to have been entrusted with Elevation by Lyrical Media, Brad Fuller and George Nolfi, and we couldn’t be prouder of the response from the international market. It reminds us that there’s substantial appetite and support in the independent space for studio-level filmmaking from world-leading producers, directors, writers and stars. We are extremely grateful to all our international partners on the film for taking this ride with us, and can’t wait to bring Elevation to audiences worldwide in 2024.”