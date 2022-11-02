Sony Pictures Classics Pre-Buys Matt Brown Film ‘Freud’s Last Session’ Starring Anthony Hopkins As Founder Of Psychoanalysis

Sony Pictures Classics has pre-bought rights to the drama Freud’s Last Session, starring Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins (Armageddon Time) and Emmy nominee Matthew Goode (The Crown), from Westend Films and CAA Media Finance.

SPC will distribute the pic directed by Matt Brown (The Man Who Knew Infinity) in North America, the Middle East, India, Eastern Europe (excluding Russia) and Turkey, and on airlines worldwide. The deal follows SPC’s successful partnership with Hopkins as the distributor of his 2021 drama The Father, for which he picked up his second Academy Award, and with Westend on films including Ralph Fiennes’ The Invisible Woman and Joseph Cedar’s Footnote.

Based on the play of the same name by Mark St. Germain (The God Committee), Freud’s Last Session picks up with Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) on the eve of the Second World War and the end of his life, as he invites the iconic author C.S. Lewis (Goode) for a debate over the existence of God. It explores Freud’s unique relationship with his lesbian daughter Anna, as well as Lewis’ unconventional romance with his best friend’s mother.

St. Germain adapted the screenplay. Alan Greisman (The Bucket List), Rick Nicita (Hacksaw Ridge), Meg Thomson (Siren) and Hannah Leader (Gosford Park) will produce, with production set to kick off in the UK in late January 2023.

“We are so excited to have Sony Pictures Classics on board our film,” said Brown. “They have a long history of supporting independent filmmakers’ visions and offering audiences dynamic stories told from a global perspective. I am thrilled to be working with them on FREUD’S LAST SESSION from such an early stage.”

“Another fabulous role for Anthony Hopkins as Freud in London during WW2 locking horns with C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode). The talented Matt Brown has surrounded himself with the best design team and cinematographer working today,” said Sony Pictures Classics in a statement. “FREUD’S LAST SESSION promises to be a major movie. It is also great to be back in business with our friends at Westend.”

“This very human story about two world-renowned ideological giants deserves to be brought to a wide audience,” added Westend Films’ Managing Director, Maya Amsellem. “We could not wish for a better partner than SPC to bring their passion and expertise to FREUD’S LAST SESSION.”

While negotiating the Freud’s Last Session deal with SPC, Westend Films and CAA Media Finance made deals in Australia (Sharmill Films), Italy (Adler), Portugal (NOS), Israel (United King) and Greece (Spentzos).