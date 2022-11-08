Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault Team For ‘Seesaw Monster’ Film In Works At Netflix; Olivia Milch Adapting Kotaro Isaka’s Book

Netflix has landed feature rights to Seesaw Monster — a 2019 book by Kotaro Isaka, whose novel Maria Beetle was recently adapted into the David Leitch actioner Bullet Train for Sony, starring Brad Pitt.

Olivia Milch (Ocean’s Eight) will adapt the screenplay, with Oscar winner Anna Hathaway (Armageddon Time) and Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci) attached to star. Who will direct is not yet clear.

While Netflix is keeping plot specific under wraps, it has described the film as an action-comedy two-hander that will have Hathaway and Pinault playing rivals forced together. The few descriptions of Seesaw Monster to be found online bill it as a story moving between the Japan of the Showa era and 2050, centered on the relationship between a wife and her mysterious mother-in-law.

Akiva Goldsman and Gregory Lessans will produce for Weed Road Pictures, alongside Pinault for Ventanarosa Productions, Hathaway for Somewhere Pictures and Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada (Bullet Train) for CTB Inc. Executive producers are Jose Tamez, Siobhan Flynn for Ventanarosa Productions, Adam Shulman, Jonathan Rice for Somewhere Pictures, and Milch.

Hathaway won her first Oscar for 2013’s Les Misérables, having scored her first nom four years prior for Rachel Getting Married. The actress recently starred opposite Jared Leto in Apple TV+’s WeCrashed and can currently be seen opposite Jeremy Strong, Anthony Hopkins and more in James Gray’s drama Armageddon Time for Focus Features, which debuted to critical acclaim at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Pinault scored her Oscar nom for 2003’s Frida and has more recently been seen in films including House of Gucci and Eternals. Other upcoming projects for the actress include DreamWorks/Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance for Warner Bros. and Angelina Jolie’s latest directorial outing, Without Blood.

Milch previously wrote, directed and produced Netflix’s 2018 coming-of-age dramedy Dude, starring Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott and Alexandra Shipp, in her feature debut. She’s otherwise best known for co-writing Ocean’s Eight for Warner Bros.

Isaka is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Hathaway by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Pinault by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; Milch by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; and Goldsman. By CAA, TFC Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.