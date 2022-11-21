Angela Tarantino Departing As SVP Media Relations For HBO After 32 Years At The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Senior Vice President Angela Tarantino is leaving HBO.

“Never could I have imagined that a Jersey girl like me would have had a such an amazing 32 years at a place like HBO,” Tarantino tells Deadline. “Working on the many iconic series from Sex and the City and The Sopranos to The Leftovers, Watchmen, Mare of Easttown, and Succession, to name a few, I learned so much from the formidable writers, producers, directors, actors, and publicists that are the best in the business. And I’ll always hold a special place in my heart for the late James Gandolfini who more than anyone believed in and trusted me. It has been a dream of a career with my HBO family and now it’s time for a new chapter, new challenges, and new avenues to explore.”

Tarantino joined HBO in 1990 as an executive secretary. She went on to hold such positions as publicist and Vice President before becoming Senior Vice President in 2017 to oversee the east coast media relations team’s efforts on original films, series, and specials. Sex and the City, her first series, went on to become the first cable show to take home the top honor for a cable series at the Emmys in 2001. It was also the first HBO series to grace the cover of Time Magazine.

Tarantino was personally thanked by Cynthia Nixon in her acceptance speech for her supporting acting win in 2004.

“When looking at the shows Angela has helped shepherd into the zeitgeist, you can only be in awe of her extraordinary run at HBO,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of Programming, Head of Drama Series and Films, HBO. “This all stems from her incredible passion, and her truly infectious love for the creative process. And as she has done throughout her career, her most recent work reflects another astounding achievement with Succession, which, like so many other programs she has touched, is recognized as one of the greatest television series.”

Some of Tarantino’s award-winning press campaigns include Succession, which won Outstanding Drama Series two years in a row; John Adams, which set a record with 13 wins in 2008; and Watchmen, which won 11 Emmy awards including best limited series. The beloved publicity exec also oversaw Emmy-winning films such as Grey Gardens, Temple Grandin, Game Change, and Recount.

Her other notable press campaigns include Mildred Pierce and The Undoing.