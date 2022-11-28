Andrew Lloyd Webber & Producer Michael Harrison Announce New Musical Theater Partnership

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and international producer and longtime collaborator Michael Harrison announced today the creation of a new musical theater partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Lloyd Webber’s catalog.

The venture will be called Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals.

“I am excited to announce that I am entering into a production partnership with Michael Harrison,” Webber said in a statement. “Michael is easily one of the world’s leading young theatre producers. Our partnership will build on our relationship which has already produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.

Webber said he “will now concentrate on composing knowing that I have a first-rate producer to collaborate with in the future.”

Harrison said he hopes the new venture “will be a major force in producing musical theater across the world,” and that he looks forward “to producing new interpretations” of Webber’s musicals “as well as his new work and other musicals by writers Andrew and I both admire.”

Harrison’s West End musicals include The Drifters Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, Annie and others. He produced Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks on tour in the UK. He is Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, responsible for such London Palladium pantomimes as Cinderella, Dick Whittington, Snow White, Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Pantoland.

All existing projects and business at Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group and Michael Harrison Entertainment will continue to exist and operate outside of the new company.