‘Andor’ Season 2 Sets Filming Start Date, Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals

Andor, the Star Wars prequel starring Diego Luna, has already set the start of filming for its second season and creator Tony Gilroy has revealed the date.

Earlier this year, Gilroy confirmed that the second season of Andor would start shooting in November. Eager fans had been anxious to find out when that would be and Gilroy recently told Collider in an interview that the Disney+ series would start shooting “the Monday before Thanksgiving,” which is November 21.

The show was planned out as a two-season adventure with the second season leading up to the events in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where audiences were first introduced to Luna’s Cassian Andor character. Each season would consist of 12 episodes for a total of 24 episodes.

During the TCA press day in August of this year, Gilroy said the first season would consist of 1 year presented throughout 12 episodes. The second season would be broken into “four blocks of three [episodes]” with “each block” representing “another year closer.”

“We really get to take the formative forging of Cassian Andor in the first 12 episodes and then we get to take that organism that we’ve built up and run it through the next four years in a really exciting narrative fashion,” he added.

Gilroy hinted that the last season of Episode 24 would “walk the audience directly into the first scenes of Rogue One.”

Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.