‘Andor’: First Two Episodes Of ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Prequel Head To ABC, FX, Freeform & Hulu Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Disney+’s Andor is getting a cross-company push. The first two episodes of the Star Wars prequel series will air across Disney’s distribution platforms including ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu over the Thanksgiving holiday, coinciding with the Season 1 finale on the streamer.

Andor episodes “Kassa” and “That Would Be Me” will be available on ABC, Wednesday, November 23; on FX, Thursday, November 24 and on Freeform Friday, November 25, all airing from 9-10:30 pm. It will be available on Hulu from November 23 through December 7.

The first 10 episodes of Andor, from Lucasfilm, is streaming on Disney+, with Episode 12, the finale, premiering Wednesday, November 23.

Andor, set five years before the events of Rogue One, focuses on Cassian Andor and his journey toward becoming a rebel hero. The tale is set against the backdrop of a burgeoning rebellion against a ruthless Empire, where people and planets are drawn into a conflict that will have far-reaching effects across the galaxy. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, and one that will test the courage and resolve of a reluctant hero determined to make a difference.

Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor, along with fellow cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

Executive producers include Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.