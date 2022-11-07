AMC Entertainment To Open “Zoom Room” Auditoriums At Theaters In 17 Markets

AMC Entertainment plans to launch “Zoom Rooms” at movie theaters in up to 17 U.S. cities serving businesses with in-person events and meetings.

The partnership with Zoom will roll out “sometime in 2023,” the giant exhibitor said. It will give the chain access to the “multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings,” according to CEO Adam Aron, and during weekdays when most theaters are quiet. Exhibitors over the years have experimented with mixed success in repurposing theaters during daytime or slower periods.

“As hybrid work has become more commonplace throughout the United States, Zoom Rooms at AMC will enable companies and other entities with decentralized workforces and customer bases to bring people from different markets together at the same time for cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences,” the nation’s biggest chain said.

Related Story AMC Entertainment Files To Sell Up To 425 Million APE Shares To Pay Down Debt

Users will book three-hour blocks online, selecting preferred theaters and meeting time. AMC and Zoom will provide the necessary equipment. Auditorium sizes are expected to range between 75 to 150 seats. Additional services like food and beverage offerings, movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs will be available for an added cost.

“One of the lessons learned during the pandemic when so many of us were forced to work remotely was the importance of a reliable, dynamic communications platform. We also learned that even though we may be spread far apart, the ability to come together in person is as important as ever,” said Aron. “This creates an all-new product in major cities across the U.S. for companies and meeting planners.”

AMC reports its latest earnings tomorrow afternoon. The numbers will reflect a notable lack of new releases in the third quarter although the schedule is picking up.

Early this month, AMC announced $5 movie tickets (plus tax) on Tuesdays at all AMC locations through the end of January for members of its AMC Stubs loyalty program.