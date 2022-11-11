Amazon, Barnes & Noble Urged In Open Letter Signed By Celebrities To Pull Controversial Film And Book Promoted By Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and other entertainment industry figures are among those who have sent an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble, asking that the controversial book and documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America be removed from their platforms.
The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace was behind the letter, claiming both Amazon and B&N allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.”
Kunis, Messing, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and songwriter Diane Warren were among 200 signatories to the letter. It was addressed to “Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.”
The protest comes in the wake of NBA star Kyrie Irving promoting the film with a tweet, then refusing to give an adequate apology. He was then suspended by the Brooklyn Nets and was ordered by the Brooklyn Nets to meet with various groups to make things right.
The CCFP said the book and movie cause “tremendous harm to the Jewish community while spreading dangerous misinformation to an impressionable public that may be susceptible to its propaganda.”
“These works promote numerous anti-semitic tropes and conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact, including manufactured Hitler quotes, false claims of Jewish power and control, that the Jewish people fabricated the Holocaust, and that the Jewish people are fake Jews,” the letter continues. “The claims made in these works have led to the persecution and murder of millions of Jews throughout the centuries.”
Irving’s promotion has increased sales of the book. The CCFP said Amazon and B&N ae “profiting from hate.”
“At a time in America where there are more per capita hate crimes against Jews than any other minority, overwhelmingly more religious-based hate crimes against the Jewish people than any other religion, and more hate crimes against the Jewish people in New York than any other minority, where a majority of American Jews live, it is unacceptable to allow this type of hate to foment on your platforms,” CCFP wrote.
The open letter ends with a plea: “We, the undersigned, demand that you immediately remove these works from your sites.”
