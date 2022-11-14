‘The Enforcer’ Actor Alexis Ren Joins Action Thriller ‘Latency’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and online influencer Alexis Ren has signed on to star in Latency, a gamer action thriller written and directed by James Croke.

Ren will join Russian model and actor Sasha Luss (Anna) in the flick, which follows Hana, a professional gamer who suffers from acute agoraphobia. When Hana receives a new game controller that works by interpreting her brain activity, with the help of her best friend Jen, she experiments with this new device only to soon discover the device may in fact be controlling her.

The film is currently set to begin production on November 21 in Bangkok. Producers include Scott Clayton, Wych Kaosayananda, Gary A. Hirsch, and Jordan Gertner, best known for producing films like Vincent Gallo’s Buffalo 66, Larry Clark’s Bully, and Spring Breakers directed by Harmony Korine.

Red Sea Media shopped the flick to international buyers at the recent American Film Market. Croke is directing from a screenplay he also wrote. The Australian filmmaker has worked in the Aussie film and television industry as a production designer and art director. He wrote, directed, and designed the short film Shift, which won the 2014 Australian Production Design Guild award for design on a short film.

“When James Croke told me that my character Jen was, in his words, ‘the heart of the film’, I felt very honored to bring that energy to life,” Ren said. “My favorite part about this industry is the community, so I truly look forward to working with James Croke and Jordan Gertner on Latency. I’m excited to bring Jen to life and give her the performance she deserves.”

Gertner added: “We are thrilled to be working with Alexis. Her talent and passion for this project will certainly translate into an awesome performance as she brings the character of Jen to life in Latency.”

Ren’s most recent acting credit is the noir thriller The Enforcer, where she stars alongside Zolee Griggs, Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth, and 2 Chainz. Ren also wrapped production on a female-led drama thriller, Second Chance, in which she’ll star alongside Denise Richards and AnnaLynne McCord.

She is repped by Kris Heller at APA Agency.