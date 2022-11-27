Albert Pyun Dies: Director Of ‘Cyborg‘ And ’Captain America’ Was 69

Albert Pyun, whose science fiction and action films included such cult favorites as Cyborg, Nemesis and The Sword and the Sorcerer, died Saturday at age 69.

Pyun’s death was announced on social media by his wife, Cynthia Curnan, who said he died in Las Vegas. He had dementia and multiple sclerosis for years.

Born in Hawaii, Pyun was raised in a military family.

During his four-decade career, Pyun’s films included stars such as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lambert, and Burt Reynolds. He also worked with Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen, Ice-T, Kris Kristofferson, James Coburn and Dennis Hopper.

Pyun directed more than 20 feature films in the 1990s, including , Captain America in 1990.

“In great sadness and with a heavy heart, I’ll say goodbye and RIP, Albert Pyun,” Van Damme tweeted early Sunday.