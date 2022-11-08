Why Alanis Morissette Dropped Out Of Last Weekend’s Rock And Hall Of Fame Ceremony: “Hollywood Has Been Notorious For Its Disrespect Of The Feminine”

Alanis Morissette was scheduled to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend. The duo reportedly rehearsed on Friday, but Morissette opted out of the Saturday night performance. They were supposed to do 2022 inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” together.

Morissette indicated via a lengthy statement on her Instagram page Monday that it had nothing to do with Rodrigo or Simon or any of the other female inductees. She went on to list a number of problematic behaviors in an “industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment” including “condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more).”

Related Story Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Has Stage 4 Cancer, Unable To Join Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

While not pointing a finger at anyone associated with the show and praising “all the amazing people and artists who were there,” Morissette wrote, “I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

The closest she got to directly naming the reason for her decision may have been the observation that “Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

The ceremony was filmed at L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre and will be broadcast on HBO later this month. Rodrigo went on to perform “Your So Vain” solo.

Here is Morissette entire statement:

There are some misinformed rumblings about my not performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles — and all the amazing people and artists who were there.

I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career. I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on. :)

Voting time! I love you,

alanis