Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘St. Marks’ Medical Drama From David Marshall Grant, Megan King Kelly & PatMa In Works At CBS

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Layoffs Hit As New Structure Set
Read the full story

Al Roker Misses Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Marking His Second Holiday Event Absence

Roker
Al Roker Nathan Congleton/NBC

No Al Roker at Thanksgiving. And now, no Al Roker at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Roker, the 68-year-old Today stalwart, briefly made it out of the hospital for Thanksgiving with his family, but had to quickly return via ambulance when something went wrong. He’s suffering from blood clots in his leg and lungs. It was the first time in 27 years he didn’t appear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and he is still in the hospital, making it impossible to appear at live events.

At the Rockefeller Center event tonight, Roker was replaced by Mario Lopez, who was joined by Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin.

Related Story

Al Roker Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In 27 Years; Anchor On The Mend As Dylan Dreyer Fills In

Roker first revealed his condition on Nov. 18 on Instagram.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote, captioning a photo of a bouquet of flowers. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad