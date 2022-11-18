Al Roker Hospitalized For Blood Clots And “On The Way To Recovery”

Today show meteorologist and anchor Al Roker remains hospitalized today after being admitted last week for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

The 68-year-old Roker, who has been absent this week from the NBC morning show, revealed his condition on Instagram today, noting that he is “on the way to recovery.”

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker writes. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

Roker ended by noting, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

See the Instagram post below.

“Al Roker – hurry back to us…counting the days,” writes Hoda Kotb, while Savannah Guthrie notes, “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!”

Sara Haines of ABC’s The View writes, “Sending love Al!!!”