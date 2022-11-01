‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Joe Locke Cast In Disney+/Marvel Series

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been cast as the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Locke’s character and plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources describe the character as a gay teen with a dark sense of humor. Hahn is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha in the series. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision.

Hahn’s Agatha Harkness appeared in Disney+’s WandaVision, from series creator Jac Schaeffer. WandaVision centered on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Agatha, who won viewers over with her “Agatha All Along” number, is a witch from Salem and fan-favorite breakout character.

Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serve as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

Locke portrays Charlie Spring in the Netflix series Heartstopper. The show, which is heading into its second season, was Locke’s scripted television series debut.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to drop on Disney+ next year.