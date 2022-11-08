Actress Willa Fitzgerald Joins Nadine Crocker Film ‘Desperation Road’

EXCLUSIVE Willa Fitzgerald has joined the cast of Nadine Crocker’s Desperation Road opposite Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson, Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain and Pyper Braun.

Written by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger, and regret. Fitzgerald plays the role of “Maben”, a single mother with a 7 year old daughter who arrives back in the town where tragic events of the of her past collide with the people she loved and hated.

The project is being produced by Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), Walter Josten (Replicas), Smith and Crocker.

Fitzgerald will next be seen opposite Robert Deniro and Jack Huston in Randall Emmett’s thriller Wash Me in the River which hits theaters and on demand December 2. She has recently wrapped JT Mollner’s Strange Darling as well as Netflix’s series The Fall of the House of Usher. Other notable credits include the critically and ratings hit Prime Video’s Reacher, Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings; she also lead the USA series Dare Me and MTV’s Scream series, Masterpiece‘s limited series Little Women and John Crowley’s Warner Bros. drama The Goldfinch. Fitzgerald also lent her voice to for the podcast adaptations of Aimee Bender’s short story, Call My Name.

Fitzgerald is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Paradigm.