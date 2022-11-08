Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Shawn Levy In Talks To Direct A ‘Star Wars’ Film After ‘Deadpool 3’ & Final ‘Stranger Things’ Episodes
Read the full story

Actress Willa Fitzgerald Joins Nadine Crocker Film ‘Desperation Road’

Ella Fitzgerald
Josh Wool

EXCLUSIVE Willa Fitzgerald has joined the cast of Nadine Crocker’s Desperation Road opposite Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson, Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain and Pyper Braun.

Written by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger, and regret. Fitzgerald plays the role of “Maben”, a single mother with a 7 year old daughter who arrives back in the town where tragic events of the of her past collide with the people she loved and hated. 

Related Story

Ella Thomas Joins Cast Of Nadine Crocker's 'Desperation Road'

The project is being produced by Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), Walter Josten (Replicas), Smith and Crocker.

Fitzgerald will next be seen opposite Robert Deniro and Jack Huston in Randall Emmett’s thriller Wash Me in the River which hits theaters and on demand December 2. She has recently wrapped JT Mollner’s Strange Darling as well as Netflix’s series The Fall of the House of Usher. Other notable credits include the critically and ratings hit Prime Video’s Reacher, Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings; she also lead the USA series Dare Me and MTV’s Scream series,  Masterpiece‘s limited series Little Women and John Crowley’s Warner Bros. drama The Goldfinch. Fitzgerald also lent her voice to for the podcast adaptations of Aimee Bender’s short story, Call My Name.

Fitzgerald is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Paradigm.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad