Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd & Other EPs Hit AMC With $200M Profits Suit; Channel Slams “Crass Money Grab”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Actors’ Equity Plans NYC Rally For Contract Changes

Actors’ Equity Association

Actors’ Equity Association says it will stage a rally in Manhattan’s theater district Thursday to support contract changes in its agreement with The Broadway League, the trade organization for producers and theater owners.

Equity, the national union representing actors and stage managers, has been at the bargaining table with the League since September. Equity says the rally is in support of contract changes to rules related to coverage involving understudies, swings and additional stage managers.

The rally is scheduled for Thursday, November 17 at 4:30 p.m. on the pedestrian plaza between Broadway and 7th Avenue, between 45th and 46th Streets in New York City’s theater district.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad