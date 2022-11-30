You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Activist Artists Management Elevates Jon Kanak To Head Of Film & Television Literary

Jon Kanak, Activist Artists Management
EXCLUSIVE: Jon Kanak has been promoted to Head of Film & Television Literary at the full-service music and talent management firm, Activist Artists Management.

Kanak came to Activist as a Literary Manager in October of 2018 and has since then helped to expand the company’s literary and production department. In his new role, he will continue representing writers and directors, while packaging film and television projects that Activist produces. He continues to be based out of Activist’s Los Angeles office, reporting to the company’s Founding Partners.

“Jon has played a significant role in the growth of our film and literary business, whether securing opportunities for our diverse portfolio of clients in lucrative film and television deals or by working alongside our family office clients to expand their entertainment holdings,” said Founding Partner Greg Suess. “We are committed to the expansion of this department under Jon’s leadership.”

“The past four years working alongside the partners at Activist have been incredibly rewarding,” said Kanak. “I’m grateful for their faith in me and look forward to continuing to help the careers of our incredible clients at Activist.”

Since joining Activist, Kanak has helped set up over eighteen scripted series and films that the company will produce, including A Soldier’s Story at Sony Pictures Television and the John Allen Chau limited series at UCP. He was instrumental in Activist signing screenwriters Terry Rossio, Jeff Eastin and Bill Marsilii, as well as organizations like The Southern Poverty Law Center and Lion Forge Animation, and advised Rossio and Marsillii in their seven-figure spec sale for their feature Time Zone at Amazon. Kanak also produced the unscripted series Rhodes to the Top on TBS and helps the company represent All Elite Wrestling. 

Founded in 2018, Activist also has offices in New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. More information on the firm can be found here.

