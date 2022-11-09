ACE Eddie Awards 2023 Date Set; Timeline Revised – Update

UPDATED, 5:50 PM: The American Cinema Editors has revised part of its 2023 ACE Eddies Awards timeline, but the 73rd annual gala remains set for March 5.

The guild’s nominations now will be revealed on February 1, a week later than the announced January 26 date. The group also moved up its deadline for submissions from January 9 to December 13, among other changes.

Here is the full revised timeline for the 2023 Eddies, with the former dates in parentheses, if new:

November 1:

Submissions for nominations begin

December 13, 5 p.m. PT:

Submissions for nominations end (moved from January 9)

January 9, 5 p.m. PT:

Nomination ballots sent (moved from January 16)

January 30, 5 p.m. PT:

Nomination ballots due (moved from January 22)

February 1:

Nomination ballots sent (moved from January 26)

February 6:

Final ballots sent (moved from January 30)

February 10:

Deadline for advertising (moved from February 3)

February 6-23:

Blue Ribbon screenings (moved from February 6-13)

February 24, 5 p.m. PT

Final ballots due

Date TBD

Nominee cocktail party

March 5

73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards

PREVIOUSLY, September 28: The American Cinema Editors has stitched together a date for its 2023 ACE Eddie Awards. The 73rd annual gala is set for Sunday, March 5, at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood.

Nominations for the ACE Eddies, which honor outstanding editing in 13 categories of film and TV, will be revealed January 26. See the full timeline below.

To be eligible, TV shows must have aired during 2022, and films must be released between January 1 and December 31.

Three special honors will be handed out at the ACE Eddie Awards ceremony including two Career Achievement recipients presented to film editors of outstanding merit and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor presented to a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. The honorees will be announced later.

King Richard and Tick, Tick…Boom! took the top film honors at the 2022 Eddies, with Dune‘s Joe Walker eventually winning the Oscar for Best Film Editing. Kevin Can F*** Himself, Hacks and Mare of Easttown led the small-screen side.