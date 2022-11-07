Skip to main content
Jimmy Kimmel Returns As Host For 95th Oscars
ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays

Niecy Nash and Nathan Fillion Preview Potential 'Rookie' Spinoff
Niecy Nash and Nathan Fillion Raymond Liu/ABC

ABC on Monday revealed its midseason lineup, which includes a new Tuesday night block featuring The Rookie and its spinoff The Rookie: Feds.

The new block kicks off January 3 with a crossover story for both The Rookie at 8 p.m. followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. The new new crime drama Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez — based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series — will follow.

Abbott Elementary is back on January 4, followed by the winter premieres of Home Economics and Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross returns January 23.

A Million Little Things will begin its final season on February 8.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

8-10 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration 

10-11p.m. – The Parent Test (special series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8-9 p.m. – The Rookie (new night and time) 

9-10 p.m. – The Rookie: Feds (new time)

10-11 p.m. – Will Trent (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

9-9:31 p.m. – Abbott Elementary 

9:31-10 p.m. – Home Economics 

10-11 p.m. – Big Sky: Deadly Trails

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8-9 p.m. – Celebrity Jeopardy! (new night)

9-10 p.m.  – The Parent Test (regular time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. – The Chase (new night and time)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8-9:01 p.m. – Shark Tank

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

8-8:30 p.m. – The Conners 

8:30-9 p.m. – The Goldbergs

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8-10:01 p.m. – The Bachelor

10:01-11 p.m. – The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

8:30-9 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)

9:31-10 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere – new episode)

10-11 p.m. – A Million Little Things 

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

7-8 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8-10 p.m. – American Idol

10-11 p.m. – The Company You Keep (series premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

8-9 p.m. – Station 19

9-10:01 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

10:01-11 p.m. – Alaska Daily 

