‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Becomes ABC’s Highest-Rated Comedy Telecast In 3 Years, Up 623% In MP35

EXCLUSIVE: Abbott Elementary gets an A+ in ratings. The Season 2 premiere of the sophomore comedy is now ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast in three years.

After 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the September episode is now up to a 4.12 rating among the 18-49 demographic, according to the network. That’s 73% higher than the Season 1 premiere’s 2.38 rating and 623% higher than the episode fared in live+same day. It marks the largest delayed-viewing increase for any ABC comedy in terms of demo ratings.

The episode has also racked up 10.4 million viewers across linear and digital platforms, making it the network’s most-watched comedy telecast since the series finale of Modern Family in April 2020.

After 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the episode has managed to collect an additional audience of 7.5 million, which is more than double its 2.9 million live+same day viewers. It’s now tied with a September 2018 telecast of Modern Family for highest delayed-viewing increase for any ABC comedy ever.

The Season 2 premiere of Abbott Elementary has managed to soar 44% above the Season 1 premiere’ in terms of total viewers’s 7.2 million total viewers in MP+35.

Abbott Elementary‘s delayed viewing performance should come as no surprise, considering the Season 1 premiere was ABC’s first comedy premiere to quadruple ratings since its original airing after 35 days of viewing. This season, the premiere quadrupled its ratings in just one week.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The series, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, also features Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Randall Einhorn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn.