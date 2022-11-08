Aaron Carter’s Final Project, Indie Sitcom Pilot ‘Group’, To Move Forward

A month before Aaron Carter’s sudden death on Saturday, the rapper, singer, actor had wrapped filming on an independent sitcom pilot titled Group. With the blessing of Carter’s management, the filmmakers intend to complete the project in his honor. Currently in post-production, Group will be shopped to networks when finished, and it will be dedicated in Carter’s memory.

Writer-director Brian Farmer issued a statement:

“I was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron on Saturday. Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that. He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of Group and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Set in group therapy, Group’s premise revolves around mental health advocacy. Carter was eager to open up about his real-life struggles by playing a fictionalized version of himself.

The cast also includes Samm Levine (Freaks and Geeks, Inglourious Basterds), Olive Chiacchia, Ari Stidham (Scorpion), Ashley Brinkman, Kevin Clayette (Neighbours), Abdoulaye NGom (My Name Is Earl), Anne Judson-Yager (Bring It On Again), and Mike Starr (Dumb and Dumber, Goodfellas).

Carter was found dead on Saturday morning at his home in Lancaster, CA. The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office has deferred the cause of death following an autopsy pending further investigation. He was 34.



