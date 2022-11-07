Aaron Carter Cause Of Death Still Undetermined, Coroner’s Office Says

The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office has released a statement following the death Saturday of rapper, singer Aaron Carter.

The office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5 at his home in Lancaster, CA. The cause of death remains undetermined following an autopsy on Sunday. Additional tests and studies have been requested and the official cause of death will be made once the results are in.

TMZ first reported Saturday that authorities received a 911 call around 11 am with a report of a man who had apparently drowned in a bathtub at Carter’s home. The sheriff’s department confirmed a man had died at the home but would not confirm Carter’s identity. Carter’s representative later confirmed the singer’s death.

Carter first drew attention in the late 1990s, releasing a self-titled album in 1997 at age 9 that sold 1 million copies worldwide. That set the stage for Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000, which sold 3 million copies in the US. He became a teen idol, touring with the Backstreet Boys (his brother, Nick, was a group member) and appearing frequently on Nickelodeon.

His next album, Oh Aaron, also sold 1 million copies. He released his fourth album in 2002, with a greatest hits collection in 2003.

Beyond recording, Carter was a guest on TV’s Dancing with the Stars, appeared in the Broadway musical Seussical and the Off Broadway revival of The Fantasticks, and had many other one-off television appearances.

Carter and his siblings also starred in a reality show, House of Carters, which ran in October–November 2006 on E!. The series featured all five Carter siblings reuniting to live in the same house.

Despite the career success, Carter was frequently in legal hot water. He had several arrests, starting in 2008. He filed for bankruptcy in 2013, citing $3.5 million in debts. He also alarmed fans with a haggard and gaunt personal appearance. He eventually entered rehab.

By 2021, he had begun posting nude photos to OnlyFans and engaged in a boxing match with ex-Laker and fellow reality TV star Lamar Odom. Carter was knocked out in the second round of the match.

Bruce Haring and Rosy Cordero contributed to this report.

