‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video

It is now official — the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will its last. The final chapter will premiere Feb. 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 PM where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

As Deadline reported over the past few months, the AMLT producers had accepted the Season 5 pickup with the presumption that it was going to be the show’s final installment, and that is how the season was conceived.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right,” said AMLT creator and executive producer DJ Nash who drew on personal experience for the series. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. Terrence and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

A Million Little Things follows a tight-knit group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend. They lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational.

For the first time since its debut, AMLT this year did not land a spot on ABC’s fall schedule and was held for midseason. While not a big linear ratings performer, the series has always excelled in delayed and digital viewing.

After 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, A Million Little Things was ABC’s #1 delayed-viewing gainer last season in Total Viewers (+249%), as well as among Adults 18-49 (+581%), where the ABC drama jumped more than seven times over its initial Live+Same Day rating.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Nash is the creator and executive producer; Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz are executive producers; Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.