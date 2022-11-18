‘A Million Little Things’ Duo DJ Nash & Dana Honor Plot ‘Life, Changing’ Drama In The Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a new family drama series from A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash and Dana Honor, who was an exec producer on the first four seasons.

The pair have sold Life, Changing with a penalty to the network as their ABC series is coming to an end with its fifth season. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

The series follows a couple over 25 years as they share moments in life, both good and bad, that change them forever. “Sometimes in life, the toughest challenges make way for greater things than you could have possibly imagined,” the logline says.

Nash is writing and exec producing with Honor exec producing through her Defining Eve Productions shingle.

Honor, in fact, signed an overall deal with Universal Television, which is producing, earlier this summer. As part of that pact, the former Kapital Entertainment exec producer launched Defining Eve Productions.

Nash himself is also returning to the NBCUniversal fold. He previously had two back-to-back overall deals with the studio, where he created two comedies Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told.

Growing Up Fisher, which starred J.K. Simmons and Jenna Elfman, aired on NBC in 2014, while Truth Be Told, starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tone Bell and directed by Pamela Fryman, aired on NBC in 2015.

The fifth and final season of A Million Little Things, which is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital, will launch in February. It stars an ensemble cast including David Giuntoli, Grace Park, Romany Malco, Chrisina Moses, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez and Stephanie Szostak.

It marks the latest project for NBC as it continues its year-round development process.

Other high-profile developments include a coming-of-age comedy inspired by Andy Cohen’s bestselling book Most Talkative from Universal Television and Blumhouse, Grosse Point Garden Society, which has a put pilot commitment, and Point Nemo, from Good Girls creator Jenna Bans, comedy Le Coq from Guy Branum, Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, and K-Town, a soap from Denise Hahn, Michael Notarile and Warner Bros. TV.

The network recently handed a series order to Mike O’Malley’s untitled family comedy starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer and recently extended the cast options for drama pilot The Irrational, headlined by Jesse L. Martin.

DJ Nash said, “Working with Dana these last five years on A Million Little Things has been incredible. I’m so thrilled she and I get to continue to work together with the amazing folks at Universal Television and NBC.”

DJ Nash is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman and Dana Honor is repped by Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.