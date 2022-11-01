‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer & Poster: Ralphie Confronts The Holidays As A Dad

HBO Max has dropped the first full-length trailer of Peter Billingsley in his return as Ralphie in the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the classic holiday pic A Christmas Story. The film begins streaming on HBO Max on November 17. The poster and photos are below.

The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends like Flick, Schwartz, encounters childhood bullies like Scut and reconciles the passing of his Old Man.

“Ralphie, promise me we’re going to make this a wonderful Christmas,” pleads his mother in the trailer. “That would make your father so happy.”

So begins a journey worthy of the kid who once quested after a fabled Red Ryder BB gun as Ralphie, who is now a father himself, seeks to revive the Christmas spirit for his family.

“My dad made this look so easy,” he says after a tree-trimming failure.

“That doesn’t mean it was easy,” replies his wife Sandy.

Starring alongside Billingsley are Erinn Hayes (Bill & Ted Face the Music) as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy; Julianna Layne (Prodigal Son) as their daughter, Julie; River Drosche (Miracle Workers) as son Mark; Scott Schwartz returning as Flick; RD Robb returning as Schwartz; Ian Petrella reprising his role as Ralphie’s brother, Randy; Davis Murphy (Looking for Dr. Love) as Delbert Bumpus; with Zack Ward returning as Scut Farkus; and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family) as Ralphie’s mom, Mrs. Parker. Clay Kaytis (The Christmas Chronicles) directed from a screenplay by Nick Schenk (Cry Macho) and Kaytis, screen story by Schenk and Billingsley, based upon the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd.

The film’s producers are Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, Billingsley and Vince Vaughn, with Mike Drake, Schenk and Peter Dodd serving as executive producers.