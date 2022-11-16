‘80 For Brady’ First Look: Paramount Film Starring Tom Brady, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field & More Set For February Release

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first stills from its Tom Brady film 80 for Brady — also starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and many more — which opens wide on February 3.

The upcoming film directed by Kyle Marvin (The Climb) is inspired by the true story of four best friends who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Brady play. Pic’s eclectic ensemble also includes Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffa and Matt Lauria, among others.

80 for Brady was written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins (Booksmart). Fifth Season (The Lost Daughter) — the global content studio formerly known as Endeavor Content — developed the film with Brady and Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures), with Paramount Pictures later acquiring worldwide rights. Gigliotti and Fifth Season produced alongside Brady via his production company, 199 Productions. Exec producers included Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino for Watch This Ready, as well as Jeff Stott.

Paramount most recently unveiled the horror hit Smile, from first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn. Up next for the studio is Damien Chazelle’s latest awards contender Babylon — which just this week had its first screening for critics, ahead of its December 25 opening. Other upcoming projects include its eOne collaboration Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 3, 2023), and the latest film in its Scream franchise (March 31, 2023) with Spyglass Media Group.

Today’s new photos from 80 for Brady can be found above and below.

Sally Field and Guy Fieri in ’80 for Brady’ Paramount Pictures

Billy Porter, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in ’80 for Brady’ Paramount Pictures