IDFA Reveals Prize Winners At 2022 Edition Of World’s Biggest Documentary Film Festival

Lea Glob’s documentary Apolonia, Apolonia, about the Paris-born painter Apolonia Sokol, earned Best Film in international competition as the IDFA awards ceremony unfolded in Amsterdam tonight.

The prestigious honor comes with a €15,000 cash prize. Announcing the award, the five-member jury noted, “This film has characters who breathe life and take us on a journey, opening us up to the worlds of culture and art, of business and politics, of the mechanics of a success story. It is infused with love.”

Glob has been following Soko’s career for well over a decade. According to the Villa Medici website, the figurative painter is “known for her political stance on the art of portraiture, claiming the need to use it as a tool of empowerment and deconstruction of marginalization or domination. That is why she addresses multiple issues such as feminisms, queerness, women’s representation throughout art history and body politics in general.”

‘Much Ado About Dying’ director Simon Chambers Courtesy of Matthew Carey

Simon Chambers won Best Directing in the international competition category for his film Much Ado About Dying, a tender and often hilarious look at the filmmaker’s colorful Uncle David in the last years of his life. That honor comes with a €5,000 prize. [see below for full list of IDFA winners].

In an interview with Deadline earlier at IDFA, Chambers recalled his late uncle’s cheerful attitude about life even as old age was taking its toll on him.

“He’d say things like — say something really bad happened — he’d say, ‘When life’s good, it’s very, very good. But when it’s bad, it’s horrid. So you get through the bad bits, but then there’s always another good bit.’”

‘Manifesto’ Courtesy of IDFA

In the separate Envision Competition category at IDFA, Angie Vinchito won the award for Best Film for Manifesto, a film composed entirely of found footage of “often-shocking videos that Russian teenagers have posted on social media.”

The Envision top prize also comes with a €15,000 cash award.

“This film is an outcome of the digital era, of an entire generation of children whose reliable outlet for their intimacies, fears, and desires is social media,” the jury said of Manifesto. “The filmmaker blew us away with his ability to structure and edit the found footage of these individual voices into a powerful collective choir. Dark at moments, the film is a humorous yet heart-wrenching portrait of a lost generation under a dictatorial regime. Surrounded by violence and hopelessness, from the home and the school to the intimidating political system, they show persistent rebellion and dignity.”

Roberta Torre earned Best Directing honors and a €5,000 prize in the Envision Competition category for The Fabulous Ones.

IDFA, the largest documentary film festival in the world, opened on November 9 and runs through Sunday, November 20. These are the awards winners announced at the ceremony tonight:

Best Film – International Competition: Apolonia, Apolonia, dir. Lea Glob

Best Directing – International Competition: Much Ado About Dying, dir. Simon Chambers

Best Editing – International Competition: Journey Through Our World, editor Mario Steenbergen

Best Cinematography – International Competition: Paradise, cinematographer Paul Guilhaume

Best Film – Envision Competition: Manifesto, dir. Angie Vinchito

Best Directing – Envision Competition: The Fabulous Ones, dir. Roberta Torre

Outstanding Artistic Contribution – Envision Competition: My Lost Country, dir. Ishtar Yasin Gutiérrez

Envision Competition: Notes for a Film, dir. Ignacio Agüero

IDFA DocLab Award for Immersive Non-Fiction: In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats, dir. Darren Emerson

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology: Plastisapiens, dir. Miri Cherkhanovich and Edith Jorisch

DFA DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling: He Fucked the Girl Out of Me, dir. Taylor McCue

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology: His Name Is my Name, dir. Eline Jongsma and Kel O’Neill.

IDFA Award for Best Short Documentary: Away, dir. Ruslan Fedotow

Special Mention – Short Documentary: The Porters, dir. Sarah Vanagt

IDFA Award for Best Youth Film (14+): Home Is Somewhere Else, dir. Carlos Hagerman and Jorge Villalobos.

IDFA Award for Best Youth Film (9-13): Ramboy, dir. Matthias Joulaud

Special Mention – Youth Film: Jasmin’s Two Homes, dir. Inka Achté and Hanna Karppinen

IDFA Award for Best First Feature: The Etilaat Roz, dir. Abbas Rezaie

Special Mention – First Feature: Guapo’y, dir. Sofia Paoli Thorne

IDFA Award for Best Dutch Film: Journey Through Our World, dir. Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster

Special Mention – Best Dutch Film: Inside My Heart, dir. Saskia Boddeke

Beeld & Geluid IDFA Reframe Award: Private Footage, dir. Janaína Nagata

Special Mention – Beeld & Geluid IDFA Reframe Award: The March on Rome, dir. Mark Cousins

IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch: Niñxs, dir. Kani Lapuerta

IDFA Forum Award for Best Rough Cut: The Tuba Thieves, dir. Alison O’Daniel

IDFA DocLab Forum Award: We Speak Their Names in Hushed Tones, dir. Omoregie Osakpolor