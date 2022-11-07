Contenders Film: New York Streaming Site Launches

Deadline over the weekend kicked off movie awards season with Contenders Film: New York, a showcase for Big Apple audiences and voters highlighting some of the year’s buzziest movies so far. The event at Manhattan’s The Times Center featured eight films, with casts and creatives joining in for panel discussions about the stories behind their work.

Among the panel attendees were White Noise writer-director Noah Baumbach, stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver and producer David Heyman; She Said star Zoe Kazan; Till stars Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas Thompson and director Chinonye Chukwu; RRR director and co-writer S.S. Rajamouli; The Good Nurse director Tobias Lindholm and producer Scott Franklin; and co-writer/director Mario Martone and co-writer Ippolita Di Majo from Italy’s Oscar entry Nostalgia.

The audience also heard from Sidney director Reginald Hudlin and Causeway producer Justine Ciarrocchi, both of whom joined virtually.



Studios that took part in Contenders Film: New York included Apple Original Films, Breaking Glass Pictures Netflix, Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing, Universal Pictures and Variance Films.

The Contenders Film series continues November 19 with the chock-full Contenders Film: Los Angeles, followed by Contenders Film: International on December 3 and Contenders Film: Documentary on December 4.

