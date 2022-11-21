Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles Streaming Site Launches

Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles welcomed a record 29 of the year’s buzziest movies from 14 studios and streamers live on stage Saturday at the DGA Theater. A crowd of key Academy and key guild voters took in the all-day affair, hearing from the stars and creatives behind the movies that are making noise this awards season. Now you can hear from them too.

The panels moderated by Deadline’s editorial team featured A-listers taking the stage in-person including Austin Butler, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Ana de Armas, Guillermo del Toro, Janelle Monáe, Rian Johnson, Nikyatu Jusu, Ron Howard, Laura Dern, Danielle Deadwyler, Luca Guadagnino, Laura Dern, Baz Luhurmann, Claire Foy, Kathryn Hahn, Carey Mulligan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ron Howard, Kate Hudson, Ryan Coogler, Angela Bassett, Sarah Polley, Jeremy Strong, Kevin Feige, Park Chan-wook and many more.

Also participating virtually from around the world were James Cameron, Vicky Krieps and Jerzy Skolimowski.

They assembled represented films from Universal Pictures (The Fabelmans, She Said), Paramount Pictures (Babylon, Top Gun: Maverick), Warner Bros (Elvis), Focus Features (Armageddon Time), IFC Films (Corsage), Netflix (The Good Nurse, White Noise, The Wonder, Bardo, Blonde, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Sony Pictures Classics (Return to Seoul, Living, The Son), Orion Pictures/MGM Pictures/United Artists Releasing (Till, Bones and All, Women Talking), Apple Original Films (Causeway, Luck), Amazon Studios (Nanny, Thirteen Lives), Walt Disney Studios (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water), Mubi (Decision to Leave), Lofty Sky Entertainment (Eternal Spring) and Sideshow & Janus Films (EO).

The marquee L.A. showcase comes on the heels of Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York, and ahead of the virtual Contenders Film: International and Contenders Film: Documentary events set to unspool December 3 and December 4, respectively.