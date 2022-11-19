Contenders Film: Los Angeles Kicks Off Today Live: 29 Awards-Season Movies From 14 Studios

Deadline is offering up a record number of titles in the lineup for Contenders Film: Los Angeles, which kicks off this morning live and in-person at the DGA Theater on Sunset Boulevard.
The casts and creators from 29 films hailing from 14 studios and streamers will take the stage today to discuss their buzzy awards-season projects in front of a crowd of key Academy and guild voters, as the film kudos season zooms into the fast lane.
As for the day, Carey Mulligan, Jennifer Connelly, Jessica Chastain, Guillermo del Toro and Janelle Monáe are just a small handful of the artists that’ll have visited the Contenders stage before we’ve even hit the lunch break. Once we’re all fed, Luca Guadagnino, Claire Foy, Jennifer Lawrence, Angela Bassett and Park Chan-wook will be lifting us away from any suggestion of an afternoon slump.
But Contenders is about discovery, too, so be on the lookout today for newcomers to the race whose careers seem poised to flourish. Gabriel LaBelle is exceptional in his breakout role in The Fabelmans, and we must spare a thought for the pressure that an actor charged with playing the young Steven Spielberg— by Steven Spielberg — must have felt on his first day on set. It’s on Danielle Deadwyler’s extraordinarily accomplished shoulders that Till rests, as she brings us right into the pain and resolve of Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice. And Austin Butler so embodies the King in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis that it’s as though he lives again.
There are so many panels today it’s almost impossible to detail them all. But what’s clear is that cinema is alive and well, in its many forms. From the blast and bombast of Top Gun: Maverick to the surreal serenity of a donkey’s life in Poland’s Oscar entry EO, film is an art form that never ceases to demonstrate an exquisite gamut of stories big and small, global and personal, fantastical and grounded, and tragic and funny.
See the full lineup and panel schedule below for the event, which this year is sponsored by American Pavilion, Aero, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, FYCit, Michters & Los Siete Misterios, UAR, Netflix and The Watford Group, Llc.
UNIVERSAL PICTURES
The Fabelmans
Gabriel LaBelle (Actor)
Judd Hirsch (Actor)
She Said
Carey Mulligan (Actor)
Zoe Kazan (Actor)
Maria Schrader (Director)
PARAMOUNT PICTURES
Babylon
Diego Calva (Actor)
Justin Hurwitz (Composer)
Mary Zophres (Costume Designer)
Florencia Martin (Production Designer)
Top Gun: Maverick
Miles Teller (Actor)
Jennifer Connelly (Actor)
Jerry Bruckheimer (Producer)
Joseph Kosinski (Director)
WARNER BROS PICTURES
Elvis
Austin Butler (Actor)
Baz Luhrmann (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)
Gail Berman (Producer)
FOCUS FEATURES
Armageddon Time
James Gray (Writer/Director/Producer)
Jeremy Strong (Actor)
IFC FILMS
Corsage
Marie Kreutzer (Writer/Director)
Vicky Krieps (Actor)
NETFLIX
The Good Nurse
Eddie Redmayne (Actor)
Jessica Chastain (Actor)
Tobias Lindholm (Director)
White Noise
Noah Baumbach (Writer/Director/Producer)
Greta Gerwig (Actor)
Danny Elfman (Composer)
The Wonder
Florence Pugh (Actor)
Sebastián Lelio (Writer/Director)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Alejandro González Iñárritu (Writer/Director/Producer)
Ximena Lamadrid (Actor)
Daniel Giménez Cacho (Actor)
Eugenio Caballero (Production Designer)
Anna Terrazas (Costume Designer)
Martín Hernández (Sound Designer & Supervisor)
Blonde
Ana de Armas (Actor)
Adrien Brody (Actor)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro (Writer/Director/Producer)
Mark Gustafson (Director)
Alexandre Desplat (Composer)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rian Johnson (Writer/Director/Producer)
Bob Ducsay (Editor)
Kathryn Hahn (Actor)
Kate Hudson (Actor)
Janelle Monáe (Actor)
LUNCH
SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
Return to Seoul
Davy Chou (Director)
Living
Oliver Hermanus (Director)
Bill Nighy (Actor)
The Son
Hugh Jackman (Actor)
Laura Dern (Actor)
Florian Zeller (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)
ORION PICTURES/MGM PICTURES/UNITED ARTISTS RELEASING
Till
Chinonye Chukwu (Co-Writer/Director)
Danielle Deadwyler (Actor)
Jalyn Hall (Actor)
Keith Beauchamp (Co-Writer/Producer)
Bones and All
Luca Guadagnino (Director/Producer)
David Kajganich (Writer/Producer)
Trent Reznor (Composer/Songwriter)
Atticus Ross (Composer/Songwriter)
Women Talking
Sarah Polley (Writer/Director)
Clairedo Foy (Actress)
Ben Whishaw (Actor)
Dede Gardner (Producer)
APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS
Causeway
Jennifer Lawrence (Actor/Producer)
Brian Tyree Henry (Actor)
Lila Neugebauer (Director/EP)
AMAZON STUDIOS
Nanny
Nikyatu Jusu (Writer/Director)
Anna Diop (Actor)
Thirteen Lives
Ron Howard (Director/Producer)
James D. Wilcox (Editor)
Oliver Tarney (Supervising Sound Editor)
Rachael Tate (Supervising Sound Editor)
Benjamin Wallfisch (Composer)
APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS
Luck
Peggy Holmes (Director)
WALT DISNEY STUDIOS
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Coogler (Co-Writer/Director)
Kevin Feige (Producer)
Angela Bassett (Actor)
Danai Gurira (Actor)
Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron (Writer/Director/Producer)
Russell Carpenter (Cinematographer)
Deborah L. Scott (Costume Designer)
Dylan Cole (Production Designer)
MUBI
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook (Co-Writer/Director)
LOFTY SKY ENTERTAINMENT
Eternal Spring
Jason Loftus (Writer/Director/Producer)
SIDESHOW & JANUS FILMS
EO
Jerzy Skolimowski (Writer/Director/Producer)
Ewa Piaskowska (Writer/Producer)
