20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Daniel Radcliffe On ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’, Memories Of Growing Up ‘Harry Potter’ & His Guilty TV Pleasures

This week’s 20 Questions on Deadline guest is Daniel Radcliffe.

In this special episode, taken from our AwardsLine magazine ‘On My Screen’ interview, the star of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story details the close-to-home reason he took on that role, how being a fan of Ben Foster led him to a very meet-cute story with his girlfriend, and an unexpected dedication to accordion playing.

He pays touching tribute to his former Harry Potter cast mate, Robbie Coltrane, who recently passed away, remembering his kindness and humor on set. And reveals the best advice his dad ever gave him, the film that made him cry, his desert island films and his guilty-pleasure love for television’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Then there’s his sympathy for Elijah Wood since they are constantly mistaken for each other…

Currently, Radcliffe is working on the Off Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along. This is not his first musical, having done How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011. As he says of that experience, “I went from being objectively terrible to, ‘OK, I’m doing a Broadway show and not sucking.'”

To hear more musings, childhood memories and future dreams from Radcliffe, check out this episode of 20 Questions on Deadline above, and listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

This interview also appears in our AwardsLine magazine, as a piece entitled, ‘On My Screen’. Check it out here.