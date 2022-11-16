‘Fire Of Love,’ ‘The Territory,’ ‘All That Breathes’ Lead The Way As Cinema Eye Honors Nominations Announced

The Oscar prospects for Fire of Love, The Territory, and All That Breathes got a significant boost today with the announcement of the nominations for the 16th Annual Cinema Eye Honors.

Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love and Alex Pritz’s The Territory tied with a leading seven nominations apiece, while All That Breathes, from director Shaunak Sen, was recognized in half a dozen categories. Fellow Oscar contenders All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — the Venice Golden Lion winner directed by Laura Poitras — and Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing earned four nominations apiece.

In the marquee category of Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, six films will go head to head at the Cinema Eye Honors: All That Breathes; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Fire of Love; Navalny — Daniel Roher’s documentary on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny; A Night of Knowing Nothing, and The Territory [see the full list of nominees below].

Pritz, making his feature documentary debut with The Territory, earned five individual nominations – more than anyone else – including Outstanding Cinematography and Outstanding Debut, although he missed out on an Outstanding Direction nomination. In that latter category, five women are nominated: Poitras (All the Beauty and the Bloodshed); Rebeca Huntt for Beba; Margaret Brown for Descendant; Dosa (Fire of Love), and Kapadia (A Night of Knowing Nothing). The only male director nominated was Sen for All That Breathes.

The nominations highlight a remarkably strong year for HBO. The premium cable platform led all distributors and broadcasters with 30 nominations overall, followed by 17 nominations for National Geographic Documentary Films, 17 for NEON/Super LTD, eight for Netflix and seven apiece for Participant and Picturehouse.

The Cinema Eye Honors was founded in 2007 to celebrate “outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking.” The 16th annual edition of the awards show will be presented on Thursday, January 12 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

Below is the full list of nominations:

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

All That Breathes

Directed and Produced by Shaunak Sen

Produced by Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Directed and Produced by Laura Poitras

Produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love

Directed and Produced by Sara Dosa

Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher

Produced by Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Produced by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff and Ranabir Das

The Territory

Directed and Produced by Alex Pritz

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller

Outstanding Direction

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras

Beba

Rebeca Huntt

Descendant

Margaret Brown

Fire of Love

Sara Dosa

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Payal Kapadia

Outstanding Editing

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Amy Foote, Joe Bini and Brian A. Kates

Fire of Love

Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen

Riotsville, USA

Nels Bangerter

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Katharina Wartena

Outstanding Production

All That Breathes

Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen and Teddy Leifer

A House Made of Splinters

Monica Hellström

In Her Hands

Juan Camilo Cruz and Jonathan Schaerf

Navalny

Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

The Territory

Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller

Outstanding Cinematography

All That Breathes

Ben Bernhard

Cow

Magda Kowalczyk

A House Made of Splinters

Simon Lereng Wilmont

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Ranabir Das

The Territory

Alex Pritz and Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wau

Users

Bennett Cerf

Outstanding Original Score

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Soundwalk Collective

Descendant

Ray Angry and Rhiannon Giddens/Dirk Powell

Fire of Love

Nicolas Godin

Nothing Compares

Linda Buckley and Irene Buckley

The Territory

Katya Mihailova

Users

Dave Cerf

Outstanding Sound Design

All That Breathes

Niladri Shekhar Roy, Sound Designer, and Susmit “Bob” Nath, Sound Design Consultant

Fire of Love

Patrice LeBlanc, Sound Designer, and Gavin Fernandes, Re-recording Mixer

I Didn’t See You There

Tom Paul, Lead Sound Designer & Re-recording Mixer, and Andrés E. Marthe González, Supervising Sound Editor

Moonage Daydream

Samir Foco, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Sound Designers

The Territory

Rune Klausen and Peter Albrechtsen, Sound Designers

Outstanding Visual Design

Dear Mr. Brody

Gary Walker, Visual Effects; John Mark Lapham, Collages; Sam Klatt, Graphics & Compositing

Fire of Love

Lucy Munger, Animation; Kara Blake, Graphic Artist; and Rui Ting Ji, Hand-drawn animation & Illustrations

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Hectah Arias, Animation and Graphics

Moonage Daydream

Stefan Nadelman, Animation

My Old School

Rory Lowe, Animation Director, and Scott Morriss, Lead Animator

Outstanding Debut

Bad Axe

Directed by David Siev

Beba

Directed by Rebeca Huntt

I Didn’t See You There

Directed by Reid Davenport

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Nothing Compares

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

The Territory

Directed by Alex Pritz

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

In Flow of Words

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

Last Days of August

Directed by Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian

Long Line of Ladies

Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy

Nuisance Bear

Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

Shut Up and Paint

Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar

Audience Choice Prize

All That Breathes

Directed by Shaunak Sen

The Balcony Movie

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

Fire of Love

Directed a by Sara Dosa

Last Flight Home

Directed by Ondi Timoner

Mija

Directed by Isabel Castro

My Old School

Directed by Jono McLeod

Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher

Nothing Compares

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

Sr.

Directed by Chris Smith

The Territory

Directed by Alex Pritz

Spotlight

After Sherman

Directed by Jon-SesrieGoff

Brotherhood

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Hidden Letters

Directed by Violet Du Feng and Zhao Qing

Into the Ice

Directed by Lars Henrik Ostenfeld

Master of Light

Directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten

Heterodox

Aftersun

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Dry Ground Burning

Directed by Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós

Dos Estaciones

Directed by Juan Pablo González

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp

The Rehearsal (Season One)

Directed by Nathan Fielder

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

All That Breathes

Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Nan Goldin

Bad Axe

Chun Siev

Beba

Rebeca Huntt

Fire of Love

Katia and Maurice Krafft

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Gabby Giffords

I Didn’t See You There

Reid Davenport

In Her Hands

Zarifa Ghafari

Last Flight Home

Eli Timoner

Mija

Doris Muñoz

My Old School

Brandon Lee

Navalny

Alexei Navalny

Nothing Compares

Sinead O’Connor

Sr.

Robert Downey Sr.

The Territory

Bitaté Uru-eu-wau-wau and Neidinha Bandeira

The following were previously announced on Thursday, October 20 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.

Broadcast Film Nominees

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Directed by Rory Kennedy | Netflix

Four Hours at the Capitol

Directed by Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

George Carlin’s American Dream

Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Playing With Sharks

Directed by Sally Aitken | Disney+

Nonfiction Series Nominees

The Beatles: Get Back

Directed by Peter Jackson | Disney+

Black and Missing

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Directed by Rachel Dretzin | Netflix

LuLaRich

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst | Amazon Studios

Mind Over Murder

Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Directed by W. Kamau Bell | Showtime

Anthology Series Nominees

How To with John Wilson (Season Two)

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

Origins of Hip Hop

Peter Bittenbender, Mark Grande, Slane Hatch; Supervising Producers: Amira Lewally and Phoenix Skye Maulella, Executive Producers | A&E

Prehistoric Planet

Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton, Executive Producers; Tim Walker, Series Producer | Apple TV+

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season Two)

Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci, Executive Producers; Robin O’Sullivan, Series Producer | CNN

Women Who Rock

Jessica Hopper, Rachel Brill, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Jesse James Miller, Executive Producers | EPIX

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season Two)

Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis and Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producers, Ben Jessop, Series Producer | Disney+

Broadcast Editing Nominees

37 Words

Jessica Congdon and Dave Marcus | ESPN

The Beatles: Get Back

Jabez Olssen | Disney+

Four Hours at the Capitol

Will Grayburn | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

How to Survive a Pandemic

Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

How To with John Wilson (Season Two)

Adam Locke-Norton | HBO

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Meg Ramsay | Showtime

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

Four Hours at the Capitol

Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Coodie Simmons and Danny “DNA” Sorge | Netflix

Playing With Sharks

Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season Two)

Andrew Muggleton | CNN

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

Sam Jones and Jesse Green | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Legacy Award

Crumb

Directed by Terry Zwigoff

Produced by Lynn O’Donnell and Terry Zwigoff

Edited by Victor Livingston

Cinematography by Maryse Alberti

Music by David Beddinghaus

Sound by Scott Breindell