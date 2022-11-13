‘13 Reasons Why’ Duo Devin Druid & Amy Hargreaves Among Cast For Slasher Pic ‘Founders Day’

EXCLUSIVE: Filming has wrapped in northwestern Connecticut on slasher feature Founders Day, the latest feature from fraternal writing-director duo Erik and Carson Bloomquist and production outfit Mainframe Pictures.

Following Mainframe’s She Came from the Woods, the summer camp horror which premiered earlier this year at FrightFest, Founders Day is a contemporary murder mystery set in the midst of a heated mayoral election on the eve of a quaint New England town’s tricentennial.

Starring are Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why), Emilia McCarthy (SkyMed), Amy Hargreaves (13 Reasons Why), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things), William Russ (Boy Meets World), Naomi Grace (NCIS), Olivia Nikkanen (The Society), Jayce Bartok (When They See Us), Andrew Stewart Jones (Gotham), Tyler James White (The Villains of Valley View), Erik Bloomquist (Weekenders), Adam Weppler (Long Lost), Kate Edmonds (The Third Saturday in October), Dylan Slade, and Arun Cameron Storrs. Casting is by Nick Peciaro, CSA.

Pic is produced by Erik Bloomquist, Carson Bloomquist, and Adam Weppler for Mainframe, with co-producers Amy Hargreaves and William Russ. Mike Chapman and Fatima Hayward serve as executive producers on behalf of Blue Finch Films, alongside William Kay and Frank Roessler. Blue Finch Films is handling worldwide sales.

Directed by Erik Bloomquist, the film was co-penned with Carson Bloomquist and is aiming for a festival premiere in 2023.

“With whodunnit slashers serving as our entry point into the genre, we are elated to bring our own mischief-laden, blood-soaked mystery to life,” said the Bloomquist brothers. “Founders Day is a slasher for the world we are living in right now, and we can’t wait for the speculation on who’s behind the mask to begin…”