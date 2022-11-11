WGA East Members Ratify Contract With New York Radio Station WINS

WGA East members employed at New York City’s news and talk radio station 1010 WINS have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract. The vote was 29-1 in favor of accepting the deal, which includes minimum salary raises of 3% in the first year and 2.25% in the second and third years.

“This contract represents a very good deal for our members,” the union’s bargaining committee said in a statement. “We achieved wage increases for all service aides, writers and editors, along with even greater wage improvements for news production assistants, with retroactivity to July when our old contract expired. We also won additional paid time off for both staff and freelance employees. We got a commitment from management to discuss certain other issues where we did not see eye-to-eye. All in all, the agreement is fair, and we hope to work with management to further the issues we didn’t come to agreement on.”

According to the guild, other highlights of the contract include:

News production assistants will receive increases of up to 5.3% depending on seniority in their weekly salary rate.

Non-staff employees will receive one comp day per year.

Staff employees will receive one additional floating holiday.

The parties agreed to meet to discuss hazard pay.

The company may provide commuter reimbursements for overnight shifts, a sixth and seventh day in a work week, inclement weather, or news emergency.

No minimum call for upgraded shifts.

The parties will meet and discuss meal penalties if the newsrooms of WCBS 880 and 1010 WINS are combined.

In September, guild members at WCBS, WBBM and KNX unanimously ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with Audacy, which is also the parent company of WINS.