Zooey Deschanel Joins Rose Byrne In Season 3 Of Apple’s ‘Physical’

Zooey Deschanel has joined the Season 3 cast of Physical, Apple TV+’s hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne.

Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

Season two found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Murray Bartlett also starred in Season 2, along with Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership. Series is created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. Stephanie Laing directs and also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.

Deschanel is best known for her portrayal of Jess in the Fox sitcom New Girl, and for roles in films including 500 Days of Summer, Yes Man, Elf and Our Idiot Brother. She’ll next be seen in Focus Features’ Dreamin’ Wild, opposite Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins, and Sony’s live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. Her band, She & Him, has released seven albums. Deschanel is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Steve Warren.