YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Names Natalie Mariduena As President Of His Company

Digital creator and entrepreneur David Dobrik has named Natalie Mariduena as president of David Dobrik LLC.

Mariduena, who formerly served as the company’s chief of staff, will oversee all digital content strategy and new venture development, as well as maintain the longstanding success of all pre-existing ventures. Mariduena will also serve as talent manager for Dobrik to spearhead entertainment bookings, brand sponsorships, product collaborations, and guide overall content curation.

Dobrik reigned supreme as a YouTube sensation for almost a decade and has been solidified as a cultural icon through mainstream fan accolades (Kids Choice, Teen Choice, People’s Choice Awards) as well as through major television appearances, film roles, and commercial deal. With Mariduena, the Slovakian Internet star will begin a new chapter as a leading entertainer and entrepreneur.

“I’ve always believed in David and admired his determination to bring the most unique and creative ideas to life,” said Mariduena. “We’ve accomplished a lot over the last five years, and with David’s distinct creative vision and my enthusiasm for every aspect of this business, there is much more to be done! I could not be prouder to stand beside him as talent manager and president of David Dobrik, LLC as we enter a new chapter of business and life together.”

“Natalie has always been my voice of reason ensuring that I am my best self, both personally and professionally,” Dobrik continued. “As we discussed this new role, I couldn’t think of anyone better suited to direct and guide me through the next chapter of my career.”

As the first order of business, Dobrik plans to launch Doughbrik’s Pizza in West Hollywood this fall.