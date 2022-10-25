YouTube Advertising Revenue Slips, Helping Drag Alphabet Q3 Results Below Wall Street Expectations

Google and YouTube parent Alphabet undershot Wall Street analysts’ expectations for the third quarter, reflecting a significant slowdown in digital ad buying.

The tech giant had a shade less than $69.1 billion in revenue, up 6% from the year-ago period (or 11% when foreign currency gyrations are factored out), with earnings per share of $1.06. Analysts had expected $70.6 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.25.

Advertising revenue on YouTube slipped 2% to $7.071 billion, a notable stumble given the potency of the video platform in 2020 and 2021. As macroeconomic conditions have worsened this year, a wide range of tech companies have been hobbled, with spending on digital ads diminishing.

Related Story YouTube Premium Hiking Prices On Family Plan Service Just Before Thanksgiving

Shares in Alphabet sagged 6% in after-hours trading, falling below $99 and erasing their gains over the past two trading days.

In the earnings release, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is taking steps to clarify its product and business priorities. “Product announcements we’ve made in just the past month alone have shown that very clearly, including significant improvements to both Search and Cloud, powered by AI, and new ways to monetize YouTube Shorts. We are focused on both investing responsibly for the long term and being responsive to the economic environment.”

CFO Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, echoed Pichai’s sentiments, adding, “We’re working to realign resources to fuel our highest growth priorities.”

The digital ad pullback has hit social media companies hardest, with Snap posting dismal results last week and seeing its stock plunge 28% after the earnings release. Meta will report quarterly results tomorrow and Twitter’s quarterly numbers will come as it continues its M&A dance with Elon Musk.