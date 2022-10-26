‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment).

Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so.

Sasso is playing Jim McCallister, Mandy’s good-natured father who owns the local tire store. The news that Mandy is having Georgie’s baby has put Jim in the crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife.

Young Sheldon is from executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

The sitcom is currently in its sixth season and is renewed through Season 7. It airs Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure and Jim Parsons as the voice of adult Sheldon.

Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she received a Tony Award, Emmy Award and Grammy Award. She currently stars in ABC’s The Good Doctor. Her other credits include CBS’ United States of Al and God Friended Me, as well as ABC’s Modern Family and Paramount+’s Why Women Kill.

Sasso’s television credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He will also recur on Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Acapulco. He has also appeared in several feature films, including The Throwback and Dangerous Game. Sasso also plays the titular role of Uncle Drank in Audio Up’s new animated musical comedy podcast The Ballad of Uncle Drank.

Jones is represented by Paradigm and Jeremy Katz of The Katz Company. Sasso is represented by D2 Management and APA.