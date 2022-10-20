‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

Skip to main content
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' Emerson Miller/Paramount Network

Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29. 

The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone.

Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack. 

Yellowstone and Tulsa King premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount.

 

