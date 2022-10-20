‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29.

The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone.

Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack.

Yellowstone and Tulsa King premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount.