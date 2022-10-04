‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor

EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above.

Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4.

There was also 30,000-plus mentions of the trailer on social media — four times the amount that was generated from the season 4 trailer. The latest teaser was also shared 190,000 times on social media, and ranked on TikTok and Facebook as the No. 1 and 2 most-watched videos in the TV universe that day.

Guess folks are eager to see what John will do once he’s in office!

Besides John’s new gig, there’s also a new Dutton foe planned for season 5 who will be played by Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook). She sets her sights on destroying Beth (Kelly Reilly). Other new cast members include Dawn Olivieri, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson and Lilli Kay.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family that controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

The drama returns with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.