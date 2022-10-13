Yasha Jackson Joins The Cast Of Rom-Com ‘Space Cadet’ Alongside Emma Roberts, Gabrielle Union & Poppy Liu

EXCLUSIVE: Yasha Jackson has joined the romantic comedy film Space Cadet alongside Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union.

Space Cadet follows Rex (Roberts), a Florida party girl who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better résumés but don’t have her smarts, heart and moxie.

Jackson appears on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, which is streaming its second season. Its cast was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Jackson appeared on the second season of the hit HBO Max anthology series Love Life, opposite William Jackson Harper. She also appeared in the hit Paramount Pictures feature Clifford The Big Red Dog, and co-starred in the romantic comedy The Hating Game opposite Lucy Hale.

Her credits also include Black Mirror, The Get Down, Manifest, The Bold Type, Ray Donovan, Forever, Nurse Jackie, and Law and Order: SVU and a season-long arc Blue Bloods. Her feature credits include Little Boxes and Roger Spottiswoode’s Either Side of Midnight.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg are producing Space Cadet on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede’s Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco exec producing alongside Roberts, Garcia and Michael Tadross. Stampede Ventures will finance the pic, licensed by Prime Video in territories outside of the U.S. and Japan, with CAA’s Sarah Schweitzman co-repping additional territories alongside Stampede’s Bosco.

Jackson is represented by Paradigm and Goodman Genow Schenkman.